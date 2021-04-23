Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.22) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $168.2, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BW opened at $7.61 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.90 million, a PE ratio of -63.41 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 17,094 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 in the last three months. 53.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

