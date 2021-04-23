Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 15,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.18 million, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,720,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 17,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,053.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock valued at $64,865,241 over the last 90 days. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

