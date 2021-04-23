Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.60 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective from research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €11.66 ($13.72).

Shares of TKA opened at €10.61 ($12.48) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.34.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

