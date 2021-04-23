Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €35.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €26.81 ($31.54).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter stock opened at €26.28 ($30.92) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €8.51 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of €28.60 ($33.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.55.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.