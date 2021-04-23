B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 134.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMB opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INmune Bio will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,747,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.