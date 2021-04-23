B. Riley Increases Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Price Target to $9.50

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

