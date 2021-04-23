AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Dawson James downgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,153. AzurRx BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 186,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

