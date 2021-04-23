Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

TSE:AYA traded down C$0.18 on Friday, reaching C$6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,433. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.20. The stock has a market cap of C$638.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.