Avram A. Glazer Acquires 53,500 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,213.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HCHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.71. 226,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,821. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $251.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HC2 by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HC2 by 648.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

