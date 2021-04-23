Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $350.00

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57) and last traded at GBX 349.45 ($4.57), with a volume of 33312 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of £108.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 293.12.

About Avingtrans (LON:AVG)

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

