AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. 692,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,965. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

