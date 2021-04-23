AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. 8,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

