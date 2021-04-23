Avadel Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,288 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 65 put options.

AVDL opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $498.71 million, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.