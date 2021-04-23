Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.30). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 38.70%.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,013 shares during the period. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.33. 2,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $487.01 million, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

