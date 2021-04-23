Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of C$0.12 and a 52-week high of C$0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

