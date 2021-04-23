AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Raised to $100.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,463 shares of company stock worth $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $3,701,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.