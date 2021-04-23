AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.68

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.68 and last traded at C$43.31, with a volume of 117912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.67.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$871.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

