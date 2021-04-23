Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.00.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.