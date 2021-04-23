AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $34.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.
Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 43.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,154,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 155,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.