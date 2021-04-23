AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Raised to $34.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 43.4% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,154,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 349,659 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 155,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

