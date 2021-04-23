AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 652,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.
T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
