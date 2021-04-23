AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 652,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,638,719. The stock has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

