AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 243.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Shares of T opened at $31.31 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $223.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

