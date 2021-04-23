Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $228.45 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 23.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

