Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

