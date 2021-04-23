Atlantic Securities Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Stock analysts at Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

BSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

