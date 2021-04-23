Atheios (ATH) Trading Down 19.3% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Atheios has a market cap of $61,061.28 and $32.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,279.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.41 or 0.04603007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.22 or 0.00480159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $834.02 or 0.01626409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00651982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.52 or 0.00548995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.23 or 0.00411910 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00257982 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,131,420 coins and its circulating supply is 39,692,676 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

