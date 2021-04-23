Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atento S.A. is a provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing (CRM BPO) services in Latin America and Spain. Its CRM BPO services include customer service, sales, credit management, technical support, back office, and service desk, as well as other BPO process services, such as training activities, workstation infrastructure, interactive voice response port implementation, telecommunications infrastructure, application development, and others. The Company’s clients are mostly multinational corporations in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and finance, health, consumption and public administration, among others. Atento S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atento from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Atento stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Atento has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $369.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Atento will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,944 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

