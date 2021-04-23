Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 150,430 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,430 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average is $160.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.