Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 3,456 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $9.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $603.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $280.60 and a 1-year high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $375.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $545.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

