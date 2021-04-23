Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AML shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

Shares of AML stock opened at GBX 1,932.50 ($25.25) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,974.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,268.82. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

