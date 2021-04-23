Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Astec Industries reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.82. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

