Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ASB traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 91,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,087. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.