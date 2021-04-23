Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWH shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $6.03 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $673.65 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

