ASM International’s (ASMIY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. ASM International has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $323.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.40.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

