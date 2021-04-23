ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $282,000.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE ASA opened at $22.30 on Friday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.