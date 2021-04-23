Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Northern Trust Capital Markets

Research analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

ARVN stock opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.14.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,021.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,189 shares of company stock valued at $10,845,877. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,612,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 458,362 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,787,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,800,000 after acquiring an additional 439,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

