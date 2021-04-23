ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.07. 1,938,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain acquired 8,400 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

