Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 740 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRA. CL King increased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 301.19 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

