Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $999,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $44.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

