Arlington Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MGP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.