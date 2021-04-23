Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in APA by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA opened at $17.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.