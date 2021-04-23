Arlington Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

