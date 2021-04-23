Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,450 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 266.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $579.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

