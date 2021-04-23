Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.97, for a total value of $25,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $312.83 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.05. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

