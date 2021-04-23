Aries Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aries Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 96,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

