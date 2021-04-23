Aries Wealth Management Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

