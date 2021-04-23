Aries Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

