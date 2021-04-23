Aries Wealth Management Has $5.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $272.02 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $172.15 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.