Aries Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $17,010,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 148,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.59.

HXL opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.13.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

