Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,162,000. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 456,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 201,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

VIG stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

