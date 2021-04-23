Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO Sells $50,875.02 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AGX opened at $50.77 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $798.10 million, a P/E ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 12.3% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Argan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Argan by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

